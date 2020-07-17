No Richmond Spiders football this fall as Colonial Athletic Association suspends sports

(WRIC) — Richmond Spiders football will not take place this year because the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has suspended fall sports due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel sorry for our players and our team,” said Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman said. “This was an extremely difficult decision made by the CAA Board of Directors but it was made in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Our focus now is being there for guys and supporting them through this unprecedented time. Spider football is no stranger to adversity and I know our team will be ready when we are able to safely return to the field.”

Considerations are in place to play in the spring but that decision will be made at a later date.

“While the decision to suspend our fall sports season is deeply disappointing, I fully support the action taken by the CAA Board of Directors,” said John P. Hardt, University of Richmond Vice President & Director of Athletics. “They properly prioritized the welfare of our communities above all else as it became clear that suspending; fall sports was necessary to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, our campus, and the community.”

“The institutions of the Colonial Athletic Association recognize that we compete in a Conference made up of ten distinctive institutions that are located in eight states. As one Conference, we share a commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes, campuses, and communities. As we each navigate this pandemic, we recognize that each of our ten members must rely on local and state guidance, as well as medical expertise that may result in different decisions and different timelines for each institution. Therefore, we support each other and the unique circumstances of each of our campuses and communities to make decisions that are best for them. We do so as ten institutions aligned as one Conference.” Colonial Athletic Association Board of Directors

CAA member James Madison University plans to continue preparing for the fall if the NCAA sports calendar remains unchanged.