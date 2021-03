RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Norfolk State Spartans built a 36-20 halftime lead and hung on to defeat the Appalachian State Mountaineers, 54-53, in the NCAA Tournament First Four.

Jalen Hawkins scored a career-high 24 points off of the bench for the Spartans, who are playing in their second NCAA Tournament since moving up to Division I.

Justin Forrest had 18 points in the loss for Appalachian State (17-12).

Norfolk State (17-7) advances to play No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday at 9:20 p.m.