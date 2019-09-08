1  of  27
Norfolk State tops Virginia State 44-21

Sports

by: The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Juwan Carter threw four touchdown passes and Norfolk State defeated Virginia State 44-21 on Saturday.

Carter, a junior and three-year starter, threw scoring passes to Kevin Johnson (33 yards), Tremayne Talbert (11 yards), Gerald Hulett (4 yards) and Marcque Ellington (7 yards). Backup QB D’Andre Thomas added a 53-yard touchdown pass to Tylan McElhenie and ran for a 2-yard TD. In addition to the five receivers with touchdown catches, the Spartans had four players with 30 or more rushing yards.

The Spartans won despite being outgained 502-430, skewed by Virginia State’s 149-22 advantage in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 7 in the second quarter before Norfolk State took control. The Spartans led 44-7 early in the fourth quarter before backup quarterback Jordan Davis threw two touchdown passes for Virginia State. Cordelral Cook, the Spartans’ starting quarterback, passed for 207 yards and rushed for a game-high 77 yards.

