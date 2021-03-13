Norfolk State wins MEAC for first time in 9 years, headed to NCAA tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Norfolk State University has won the MEAC tournament, and now, the team is headed to the NCAA tournament.

Joe Bryant scored 17 points and Kashaun Hicks added 14, including a pair of clinching dunks, as Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 71-63 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid in nine years.

Bryant scored 10 straight points in a run that gave the Spartans a double-figures lead that eventually reached 16 points and lasted until there were three minutes remaining.

The Bears got as close as six before Hicks sandwiched a pair of dunks around Morgan State’s final bucket to ensure the Spartans’ seventh straight win. De’Torrion Ware lead Morgan State with 16 points.

