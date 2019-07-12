NYC police probe defaced Rapinoe posters

United States women’s soccer team member Megan Rapinoe holds the Women’s World Cup trophy as she poses for the media after arriving with the rest of the team at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they are investigating after posters featuring U.S women’s soccer team player Megan Rapinoe were defaced with derogatory slurs.

Police said Wednesday the vandalism, which was discovered inside the Bryant Park subway station in midtown Manhattan on Monday, was being investigated as a possible hate crime. The posters have since been scrubbed clean.

The 2019 World Cup MVP has been an outspoken advocate for gender equity and LGBTQ inclusion.

The soccer team was honored with a ticker-tape parade Wednesday up New York City’s Canyon of Heroes for winning the World Cup.

After the parade, Rapinoe urged Americans to “love more” and “hate less.”