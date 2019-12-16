Oakland native Marcus Peters fined $14K for drinking beer with fans, Bud Light responds

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 8: Marcus Peters #24 of the Baltimore Ravens jumps in the crowd to celebrate breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore beats Buffalo 24 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Baltimore Ravens’ cornerback Marcus Peters was fined more than $14,000 for his celebratory beer chug with fans, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The celebration came after Peters blocked a potential game-winning touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

After the big defensive stop, the Oakland native ran towards a crowd of fans and shotgunned a beer.

But the NFL was quick to crash the party. The league fined Peters $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The McClymonds High School graduate had an interesting response, as he tweeted several beer emojis on Saturday.

And right by his side — Bud Light.

Drinking a celebratory beer isn’t a crime. We’ll match that tab with a donation to a charity on your behalf @marcuspeters. DM us. https://t.co/Ctjthf9iEF — Bud Light (@budlight) December 14, 2019

The pale lager company showed their support for Peters’ actions, offering to match the fine with a donation to a charity of his choice.

Peters seemed to like that idea, as he responded to the tweet, “Was good” with — more beer emojis of course.