ODAC cancels sports for rest of 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has canceled all sporting events through the rest of the 2020 calendar year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The ODAC is one of the nation’s premier Division III athletic conferences precisely because of our long-standing commitment to the student-athlete experience at all of our institutions,” said Dr. David Bushman, President at Bridgewater College and chair of the ODAC Presidents Council, in a release. “We are all committed to hosting meaningful competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Fall and winter sports will be held in the spring semester.

ODAC associate commissioner J.J. Nekoloff says different times call for different measures.

“Things like ‘non-traditional’ and ‘traditional’ season, you wont see that language as much anymore, but we are working to build the flexibility to do what we want to with those,” Nekoloff said. “It’s our intention to conduct those sports, sponsor those sports, the fall, winter sports, in the spring campaign along with the spring sports.”