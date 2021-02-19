ODAC makes adjustment to men’s and women’s basketball tournament fields

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the NCAA announcing on February 3 that the championships for all winter sports at the Division III level would be canceled, that left conference tournaments as the only opportunity for postseason competition for participating schools.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced Friday that in order to give all its programs a chance to add some games at the end of the season, the format for the conference tournament in men’s and women’s basketball would be adjusted.

This means that any active ODAC team still playing at the end of the regular season on February 28 will be eligible for the conference tournament field, which will be finalized on March 1.

Currently on the men’s basketball side, the only team that doesn’t have any games scheduled for the final week of the season is Guilford College. No word on whether the Quakers will qualify for or opt to participate in the conference tournament.

Hampden-Sydney has games scheduled for Feb. 24, 27 and 28. The Tigers haven’t played a game since Feb. 2.

Randolph-Macon will play again on Feb. 25 and then finish the season on Feb. 27. The Yellow Jackets last played on Feb. 16. R-MC is currently second in the ODAC standings with a 2-0 conference record and a 5-0 record overall.

On the women’s basketball side, Randolph-Macon, Guilford and Hollins are not competing in the final week of the season. R-MC last played on Feb. 2 before all school athletic activities were paused due to the ODAC’s COVID-19 protocols.

The first rounds of both ODAC tournaments are scheduled to tip off on March 4. Games will be played on the campuses of the higher remaining seeds.