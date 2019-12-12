Old Dominion announces Rahne as head coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Old Dominion officially announced former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as its third head football coach on Wednesday morning.

Rahne inherits a program that went 1-11 last season and outlined his philosophy.

“I believe in keeping score. And the world does too. All right? We are going to keep score in everything we do. Our players will display relentless competitive fire in everything they do. From practice to the classroom to community invovlement, to Kornblau Field, our players will display a burning desire to compete that will make Monarch Nation proud,” Rahne said.

Rahne replaces Bobby Wilder, who revived the program after a long hiatus.

“I’ve known Coach Wilder for a while. He’s a great man. I thank him for what he’s done to build this program into what it is. And I look forward to being able to take it to the next level,” RWhat I learned was that the people at this university are what make this place special. And that’s why I wanted to come here. Everybody I met, I could feel their passion for ODU. There are people who have left who were recruiting me to come here. And I could feel their passion as well. It’s been an unbelievable thing to me. But to me, relationships and people are the key. And that’s what I feel here.