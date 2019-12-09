1  of  4
Breaking News
Chesterfield Police cruiser hits car while responding to call Voicemail said Richmond couple burned by volcano; then silence VIDEO: Hit-and-run suspects take off after damaging 2 cars in Richmond’s Fan District Family of 10 without a home after South Richmond apartment fire
Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Old Dominion hires Penn State assistant Rahne as head coach

Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Associated Press — Old Dominion has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as its head coach. Rahne has been offensive coordinator at Penn State the last two seasons and on coach James Franklin’s staffs with the Nittany Lions and Vanderbilt since 2011. The 39-year-old former Cornell quarterback has never been a head coach. ODU is replacing the only head coach its football program has ever had in Bobby Wilder, who resigned after 11 seasons with a 77-56 record. The Monarchs went 1-11 this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events