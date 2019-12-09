Old Dominion hires Penn State assistant Rahne as head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Roy Williams spoke in very calm tones, but his words said something else after No. 7 North Carolina lost 56-47 at No. 5 Virginia.

“It's the most frustrated I've ever been,” the veteran coach with three national championships in 17 years with the Tar Heels said Sunday. “I've been very fortunate coaching-wise, but this is the most frustrated I've ever been. I don't think we're playing basketball the way I want us to play and that's probably the most frustrating.”