Olympic Gold Medalist holds volleyball camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Pat Powers won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics and this week he hosted a camp at the Richmond Volleyball Club.

Powers holds camps across the country but says he loves coming to Virginia because of the rich talent.

“This is one of the better camps I do,” said Powers. “We have a very good mix of not only boys and adults, but we also have junior girls.”

The volleyball camp, which was held over two days, focuses on improving techniques and ranges across all skill levels.

“I really like how he is an Olympic Gold Medalist,” said Gina Edward. “It really helps me improve and get better as a volleyball player and I want to keep doing that.”

“I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to improve my skills since I’m trying out for my high school team,” said Nya Patrick.

A portion of the camps proceeds go to the Richmond Volleyball Club.

