Journey to Tokyo: Grant Breckenridge

HOUSTON – In late February of 2020, roughly one year ago, Grant Breckenridge earned a spot on the U.S. Senior National Team.

“I think we’ve got a really strong team, and hopefully people have been able to get some training in during this quarantine,” he said.

Breckenridge has been training in Houston. That is a long way from Illinois, his home state. It is also a long way from California, where he went to college (Stanford).

“I went through, I think, four gyms in the span of a month?” said Breckenridge. “Just trying to find somewhere where I could get in consistently and get good coaching and good training.”

Luckily, Grant Breckenridge is not a novice. He may be just 23 years old, but he has been involved in gymnastics since the age of two.

“It was a progression. Around middle school is when it really started to get serious hours,” he said. “I was seven when we watched the Olympics on TV. I remember watching Paul Hamm winning. And so, ever since that, I thought, I want to be on TV like that.”

That is one of his goals. It is not, however, his only goal.

“Definitely a goal of mine to increase exposure for the sport because I’ve been doing this for 21 years,” smiles Breckenridge. “I love the sport. I want to see more people getting into it.”

