Pac-12 joins Big Ten, cancels fall sports season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two of the Power Five conferences have canceled their fall football seasons.

Update on the 2020-21 Pac-12 season below.https://t.co/G6VxDO2VM2 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) August 11, 2020

The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in making the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

“The decision was made after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice,” the Pac-12 release said.

The conference said that, if conditions improve, it “would consider a return to competition after January 1, 2021.”

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

The conference noted that having college sports in a bubble, which has proved to be successful for leagues like the NBA and NHL, was not possible.