Pair of Virginia Tech players taken in MLB Draft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Tech pitcher Ian Seymour and catcher Carson Taylor were selected on the second and final day of the Major League Baseball draft Thursday.

Seymour went in the second round with the 57th overall pick to the Tampa Bay Rays, while Taylor was picked in the fourth round, 130th overall, by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seymour, a left-hander, was 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA in four starts as a junior in 2020, striking out 40 batters in 20 1/3 innings.

Taylor was leading the Hokies in batting average (.431) and RBIs (20) as a sophomore when the season was canceled after 16 games.

The draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds this season.