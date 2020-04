RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Fredericksburg native and former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has been selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers with the 38th overall pick.

Gross-Matos left the Nittany Lions a year early after an excellent junior season. He had 9.5 sacks and 40 tackles for Penn State.

He played his high school football for Chancellor.Gross-Matos