Past success makes Chesterfield’s Denny Hamlin a favorite at Darlington Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – NASCAR returns to the track on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, and the local guy may be the best best to win The Real Heroes 400.

WGHP sports anchor Kevin Connolly thinks that Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin has to be considered one of the favorites.

“I did a little deep dive into the numbers and Denny Hamlin has a career finish at Darlington of 6.2. That is the best of any driver in the history of the Darlington Raceway,” Connolly said.

It’s true; Hamlin’s earned two wins, seven top-5 finishes and 11 top-10 finishes at Darlington, all in just 14 Cup Series starts.

An exclusive one-hour preview of the action, which Connolly will co-host, airs on ABC 8 at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“At the end of all of our specials in NASCAR, we always do a little segment where we pick the winner,” Connolly said. “I am picking Denny Hamlin.”