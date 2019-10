RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Clover Hill’s K.J. Patterson is the latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of the Week after an excellent performance for the Cavaliers against Cosby.

Patterson accounted for all four touchdowns in the 31-14 win, completing 13 of 21 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and running for 63 yards and two more scores.

It was a key win for Clover Hill (6-2), which is ranked sixth in Region 5B.