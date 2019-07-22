Pegg prepares for trip to Europe as a member of the US Knife and Axe Throwing Team

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you visit The Virginia Axe Company for recreational axe and knife throwing then you might run into Chief Instructional Officer Dan Pegg.

Pegg, who helps teach proper techniques, is also a competitive knife thrower.

“It’s a game of inches, memory, repetition and practice hours,” said Pegg of the sport. “You’re not going to get good unless you spend hours practicing like any other sport.”

Pegg has competed at tournaments for many years and is now a member of the US Knife and Axe Throwing Team, who he will represent at next month’s Euro World Championships.

So just how safe is knife throwing? You have to be careful and learn how to properly throw, but Pegg says that the knives are not that sharp.

“It’s barely even pointed,” added Pegg. “It’s just meant to stick like a dart.”

The Euro World Championships begin August 8 and Pegg says he hopes to throw competitively for as long as possible.

“I’m 49 years old and we’ve got people in the circuit well into their 80s.”