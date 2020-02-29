Personal health matter causes Jenkins to step away from VCU Rams

FILE: RICHMOND, VA – NOVEMBER 08: De’Riante Jenkins #0 of the VCU Rams shoots over Thomas Bell #13 of the North Texas Mean Green in the first half during a game at Stuart C. Siegel Center on November 8, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU head coach Mike Rhoades announced Saturday that De’Riante Jenkins has stepped away from the Rams basketball team due to a personal health matter.

Jenkins, who has started all 28 games during the 2019-20 season, is averaging 10.4 points per game.

De’Riante Jenkins has stepped away from basketball for the time being. He is dealing with a personal health matter, so we ask that you respect his privacy and that of his family. I love and support De’Riante and look forward to him being back once he is ready. Privacy laws prohibit the university from commenting any further on this matter. VCU head coach Mike Rhoades

VCU (17-11, 7-8 Atlantic 10) hosts George Washington today at 4 p.m. and then has two games left on the regular season schedule.