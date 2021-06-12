PHOTOS: Richmond’s first annual River City Slam wheelchair tennis tournament

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The first annual River City Slam wheelchair tennis tournament in Richmond began this weekend.

The event, presented by The Abstract Athlete, started on June 11 and lasts through June 13 and is being held at Collegiate School.

Collegiate School is hosting the tournament at Williams Bolletieri Tennis Center on its Robins Campus.

The USTA sanctioned event is open to all levels, including first-time players.

Sanitization and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the event.

Cash prizes will be awarded from funds by community support.

For more information, visit the USTA website.

Check out these photos from Saturday’s games: