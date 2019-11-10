Playoff pairings set for VHSL

(WRIC) — VHSL has announced the playoff pairings for high school football.

You can see the games below featuring the regions with teams from Central Virginia.

Official dates/game times to be announced.

*HIGHER SEED DESIGNATES HOME TEAM

Region 6A:

(1) Oscar Smith vs. (8) Western Branch

(2) Ocean Lakes vs. (7) Cosby

(3) Thomas Dale vs. (6) Grassfield

(4) Landstown vs. (5) Franklin County

Region 5B:

(1) Highland Springs vs. (8) Henrico

(2) Manchester vs. (7) Douglas Freeman

(3) Deep Run vs. (6) Prince George

(4) Varina vs. (5) Clover Hill

Region 4B:

(1) Louisa County vs. (8) King George

(2) Monacan vs. (7) Dinwiddie

(3) Eastern View vs. (6) Huguenot

(4) Patrick Henry vs. (5) Spotsylvania

Region 3A:

(1) Hopewell vs. (8) Southampton

(2) York vs. (7) Petersburg

(3) Phoebus vs. (6) Tabb

(4) Lafayette vs. (5) I.C. Norcom

Region 3B:

(1) Goochland vs. (8) Warren County

(2) James Monroe vs. (7) Central-Woodstock

(3) Brentsville District vs. (6) George Mason

(4) William Monroe vs. (5) Skyline

Region 2A:

(1) Thomas Jefferson vs. (8) Brunswick

(2) King William vs. (7) Amelia County

(3) Poquoson vs. (6) John Marshall

(4) Greensville vs. (5) Nottoway

Region 1A:

(1) Essex vs. (8) Mathews

(2) Rappahannock vs. (7) Northumberland

(3) King & Queen vs. (6) West Point

(4) Washington & Lee vs. (5) Colonial Beach