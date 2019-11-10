Playoff pairings set for VHSL

(WRIC) — VHSL has announced the playoff pairings for high school football.
You can see the games below featuring the regions with teams from Central Virginia.
Official dates/game times to be announced.
*HIGHER SEED DESIGNATES HOME TEAM
Region 6A:
(1) Oscar Smith vs. (8) Western Branch
(2) Ocean Lakes vs. (7) Cosby
(3) Thomas Dale vs. (6) Grassfield
(4) Landstown vs. (5) Franklin County
Region 5B:
(1) Highland Springs vs. (8) Henrico
(2) Manchester vs. (7) Douglas Freeman
(3) Deep Run vs. (6) Prince George
(4) Varina vs. (5) Clover Hill
Region 4B:
(1) Louisa County vs. (8) King George
(2) Monacan vs. (7) Dinwiddie
(3) Eastern View vs. (6) Huguenot
(4) Patrick Henry vs. (5) Spotsylvania
Region 3A:
(1) Hopewell vs. (8) Southampton
(2) York vs. (7) Petersburg
(3) Phoebus vs. (6) Tabb
(4) Lafayette vs. (5) I.C. Norcom
Region 3B:
(1) Goochland vs. (8) Warren County
(2) James Monroe vs. (7) Central-Woodstock
(3) Brentsville District vs. (6) George Mason
(4) William Monroe vs. (5) Skyline
Region 2A:
(1) Thomas Jefferson vs. (8) Brunswick
(2) King William vs. (7) Amelia County
(3) Poquoson vs. (6) John Marshall
(4) Greensville vs. (5) Nottoway
Region 1A:
(1) Essex vs. (8) Mathews
(2) Rappahannock vs. (7) Northumberland
(3) King & Queen vs. (6) West Point
(4) Washington & Lee vs. (5) Colonial Beach