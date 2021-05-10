Portsmouth native Chris Sherwood finding success as NASCAR car chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chris and Christopher have made a pretty good team.

Portsmouth native Chris Sherwood has won at both the Xfinity, and, after the Daytona road race earlier this season, the Cup Series levels as car chief for Christopher Bell.

“(Just) getting just all that pressure on himself and capitalizing when we had to because, I mean, look at it now, there’s so many winners and we’re one of them, so that’s what it takes to make the playoffs,” Sherwood said.

Their partnership has included some trips to Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway.

“My favorite memory at Richmond is when I finally got my chance to car chief in the Xfinity side for Bell and we won that race two times, at the beginning of the Chase both times,” Sherwood said.

Working for Joe Gibbs is a dream for a Virginian.

“Joe Gibbs Racing was the place to be. He treats his workers fair, everything about him, he’s just top of the notch,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood is following in the footsteps of his stepdad, Ralph Wingfield, who was a car chief for Ward Burton.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him because everything that I learned came through him directly. I looked at myself when I was in high school and I was like, that’s, that’s the job I want,” Sherwood said.