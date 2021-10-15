Powhatan pulls away from Clover Hill, 36-20

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Powhatan Indians scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Clover Hill Cavaliers, 36-20.

Clover Hill led 7-0 after the first quarter and went up 13-0 in the second. Powhatan would comeback and score the final 14 points of the quarter, taking the lead into the half 14-13.

Both teams found the end zone once in the third quarter to keep the margin at one, 21-20. The Cavaliers would throw two interceptions in the fourth quarter, the first would set up a touchdown while the second was returned for a touchdown.

Powhatan (5-2) is home against L.C. Bird next week, while Clover Hill (2-5) makes the trip to James River.