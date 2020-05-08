Powhatan’s Eike not letting canceled season faze him

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A day after the VHSL officially canceled spring sports, Powhatan’s Brandon Eike was looking on the bright side.

“I was kind of sad,” Eike said Friday of his reaction. “But at the end of the day I sat down and thought about it and it just kind of motivated me even more to get ready for school next year.”

‘Next year’ is going to be a big one for Eike, who will play baseball at the University of North Carolina.

“I really kind of put it in perspective that hey, high school is done with, and I kind of need to get ready for the next level and start working even harder,” Eike said.

Eike went 9-1 with a 0.87 ERA, 103 strikeouts and 11 walks as a junior last year on the mound and hit .411 with three home runs as a shortstop.

He was an all-state selection at both positions.

He’ll be used as both a pitcher and an everyday player by UNC.