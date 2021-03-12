Prince George continue undefeated run, dominate Colonial Heights 37-6

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Colonials hosted Prince George tonight, with the Royals hoping to extend their unbeaten run so far this season.

And they wasted no time doing so.

Prince George RB Curtis Allen bagged two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the first quarter — the first splitting the entire Colonials’ defense and the other coming after a recovered fumble.

Prince George kept the relentless pressure all evening and extended their undefeated run to 3-0 after winning this one 37-6.