RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Team of the Week is Prince George, which picked up a historic win last Friday.

The Royals beat Thomas Dale for only the eighth time in 49 all-time tries and for the first time since 2000. The final score was 23-20.

The victory improved Prince George’s record to 5-2 on the season and positioned them fifth in the latest Region 5B playoff rankings.

The Royals host Petersburg on Friday.