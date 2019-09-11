Professional bowler says Richmond has ‘special place’ in her heart ahead of championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Danielle McEwan has had quite a successful 2019, winning a world championship as well as capturing her second career major, the U.S. Women’s Open.

McEwan will try and cap the year off strong, competing as the No. 2 seed in the fourth major of the year, the PWBA Tour Championship, this week at the Richmond Raceway.

“So this is now our third year here at Richmond and it’s definitely has a special place in my heart,” McEwan said. “It is just such a unique experience to bowl on Richmond Raceway on the QubicaAMF beautiful lanes and in an environment we don’t get to see all the time because we are outside the bowling center.”

The tournament starts on Monday and runs through Wednesday at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway.