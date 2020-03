New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (KXAN) — Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old free agent quarterback said he’s leaving the team, but doesn’t know “what his football future holds,” he said via Twitter.

“It is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” he continued.

Brady was a sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft and has been there his entire career. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020