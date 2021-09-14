Raiders beat Ravens in wild OT finish, 33-27

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Zay Jones caught a 31-yard pass from Derek Carr with 3:44 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football on ABC8.

The Raiders appeared to have won the game earlier in overtime, but a pass from Carr to Edwards, initially ruled a touchdown, was reversed and an interception gave the ball back to the Ravens, who fumbled in Oakland territory.

Carr passed for 435 yards in the win, while Lamar Jackson had 235 passing yards and 86 rushing yards for the Ravens.