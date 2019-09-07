Raiders release WR Antonio Brown following Instagram post

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders adjusts his helmet before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON/AP) – The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Satuyrday before he ever played a game for the team.

This comes after the wide receiver requested to be released via Instagram Saturday morning.

I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me.“ Antonio Brown

Shortly after, Oakland Raiders announced the release of Antonio Brown. The Raiders had been counting heavily Brown after trading a third and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for the game’s most prolific receiver in March. They also gave him a new three-year contract worth $50.1 million that now is void following the release.

Let’s recap the past six months:

Brown refused to practice due to wearing a specific helmet, filed a grievance

Shortly after the wide receiver threatened to retire

Brown was fined for missing practice which led to an altercation with general manager, Mike Mayock

The wide receiver released a video on social media of his conversation with head coach Jon Gruden

One day later, requested to be released via Instagram

Hours later, Oakland Raiders released Brown

Moments later with the announcement of Brown’s release NFL Network’s Insider Ian Rapoport, explains why AB was frustrated.

An explanation for why #Raiders WR Antonio Brown was so upset, from AB to me: “Told me do not come in Thursday. Bad my name. Then come work, give two papers after the press conference. No guaranteed no way." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

A person familiar with the situation said Brown had been fined by the team Friday for the confrontation with Mayock in practice two days earlier. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn’t announced. That dustup came after Brown posted a letter Mayock had sent him detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.

ESPN reported the new fine was for $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team. That allows the Raiders to release Brown before the season opener without having to pay him more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years, although Brown could still contest that in a grievance.

Brown later sent an email to ESPN saying: “no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.”

Brown also posted a video on YouTube on Friday night that includes audio of a phone conversation with Gruden from an unspecified date. Gruden asks Brown whether he wants to be a Raider. Brown said he does and the question is if the Raiders want him. Gruden then urges Brown to stop all the theatrics and “just play football. How hard is that? You’re a great football player. Just play football.”

The video ends with Brown saying, “I’m more than just a football player, man. I’m a real person. It ain’t about the football. I know I can do that. I show you guys that on the daily. This is my life. Ain’t no more games.”

The Raiders acquired Brown after he wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh. Oakland gave up only a third- and fifth-round pick for the four-time All-Pro receiver and gave him a hefty raise.

The Raiders have been counting heavily on Brown to spark an offense that lacked playmakers a year ago. Brown had 686 catches and 9,145 yards receiving the past six seasons in Pittsburgh, the best marks ever for a receiver in a six-year span.

But Brown was unable to practice at the start of training camp after getting frost bite on his feet during a cryotherapy accident in France.

Brown was activated July 28 and took part in one walkthrough and part of one practice before leaving the team to get treatment for his feet and to fight the NFL and the NFLPA over his helmet.

Brown lost two grievances with the league in his attempt to use an old helmet now banned for safety reasons. He skipped practice on Aug. 18, prompting Mayock to issue an ultimatum for Brown to be “all in or all out” and also to hand him a $40,000 fine.

Brown returned to the team the following day but then missed a mandatory walkthrough before an exhibition game in Winnipeg on Aug. 22, leading to a second fine of $13,950.

Brown had several issues in Pittsburgh as well, leading to the team’s decision to trade him even though he topped 100 receptions and 1,200 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons.

