RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In an interview before Tuesday's River City Golf Classic at Magnolia Green Golf Club, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he is looking forward to the unique challenge of training camp.

"Well, I think every year is different," Gruden said. "We have different players, different ways to attack on offense and defense and I think this group is coming together the way we foresee it. We have healthy guys here. We expect great things from this football team. Always have and always will."