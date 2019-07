ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Randolph-Macon will continue their run in the NCAA Tournament by advancing to the Round of 16 with a win 78-60 win against York College.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Buzz Anthony who scored 21 points.

As a team, Randolph-Macon shot 51% and forced 15 turnovers.

