Randolph-Macon brings 4-1 record into Saturday homecoming vs. Shenandoah

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — After opening the season with a loss, Randolph-Macon has won 4 consecutive games to reach the midway point of the regular season.

“You’ve got to get off to a great start,” said head coach Pedro Arruza. “You’ve got to plow through the middle of your schedule and then hopefully at the end of the year you’re playing for something.”

The Yellow Jackets are undefeated in conference play and will look to remain undefeated this weekend with Shenandoah coming to town.

“If you want to be playing for something in November this is where you’ve really got to excel,” said Arruza. “Push through some of the bumps and bruises and be able to push through that middle part of the season. It’s tough not just for us but for anybody.”