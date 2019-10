ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Randolph-Macon improved to 5-1 on the season by defeating Shenandoah 35-14.

The Yellow Jackets defense stepped up, forcing 5 turnovers and scoring a touchdown.

On offense, R-MC rushed for over 300 yards and totaled more than 450 yards.

Jordan Foster rushed for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns for Randolph-Macon.

Up next: Randolph-Macon at Southern Virginia, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.