ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — No. 3 Randolph-Macon defeated Wesley, 81-69, in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday.

Buzz Anthony led R-MC with 21 points. Miles Mallory added 18 points. Ten different players scored for the Yellow Jackets in the victory.

Randolph-Macon shot 52.8% for the game and scored 16 points off turnovers.

Wesley’s Brian Cameron led all scorers with 34 points.

Up next: R-MC vs. The College of New Jersey, Saturday at 6:30 p.m.