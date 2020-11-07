Randolph-Macon softball holds 8th annual golf fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Great programs are built through hard work, on and off the field.

As Randolph-Macon softball prepares for its 2021 season, the program held its eighth annual Golf Outing at The Hollows in Montpelier.

“We were looking for some different fundraising opportunities,” head coach Kevin Proffitt said of how the event got started. “We just let all of the funds go right back into the program at some level and so it’s been great. We’ve had a lot of people. It’s kind of neat, we’ve had people return year after year.

“This is actually the largest turnout we’ve ever had.”

One new addition to this year’s event was Emporia native and former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler.

“It’s always great to see a lot of good people come together for a great cause and raise a lot of money for the softball program,” Sadler said.

It’s a cause that is especially important to Sadler, whose daughter Naomi has verballed to the Yellow Jackets program.

“We are really excited. Randolph-Macon is a great school, beautiful campus, not too far from Emporia, so we are excited for Naomi’s involvement with Randolph-Macon,” Sadler said. “Everybody she has met, as far as current players, future players, coaches and people on campus on the academic side as well, she has been impressed.”