ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Randolph-Macon improved to 2-1 (1-0 ODAC) Saturday afternoon, defeating Emory & Henry 20-17.

In their conference opener, R-MC trailed 10-0 before a 2nd quarter touchdown to trail 10-7 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets first lead of the game would come in the 4th quarter on a Burke Estes TD run.

Emory & Henry would score again to lead 17-13 until Randolph-Macon went ahead for good on an Estes to Justin DeLeon 56 yard touchdown pass.

Up next: Randolph Macon at Ferrum, 9/28