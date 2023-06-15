RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ray Lewis III, former Virginia Union University (VUU) football player and son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has reportedly passed away at the age of 28, according to TMZ Sports.

Lewis’s brother, Rahsaan Lewis, posted to his Instagram story on Thursday evening with a picture of Lewis and the caption “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother…a true angel I pray your at peace now because I know much you was rlly hurting I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here…I love you I love I love you.”

Ray was previously a running back for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers. He played for VUU for the 2017-18 season.

There are no further details about Lewis’s reported death at this time.