RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a thrilling fan atmosphere with electric buildup ahead the game Wednesday night, the Richmond Kickers set a new attendance record since COVID began as 4,612 fans filled the stands in the 2022 Open Cup Round of 32 against Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Charlotte Football Club.

Despite the game ending in a 5-1 loss for the home side, the crowd turned up for the Kickers as part of the Red Army.

Charlotte FC goalkeeper George Marks had a handful of brilliant saves at the start of the game to keep the score 0-0 after multiple attempts by Richmond to score.

The visitors scored first in the 33rd minute through Daniel Rios after a deflection fell to his teammate Yordy Reyna, who passed it back into Rios for the goal to make it 1-0 for Charlotte FC.

Charlotte held that score at halftime before Kickers came out to equalize in the second half. Zaca Moran scored his first goal in front of the City Stadium crowd in the 52nd minute.

The chance for the upset was soon put to rest, however. Charlotte netted a second two minutes after the Kickers’ equalizer to make the score 2-1. Charlotte found two more goals by the 61st minute to make the score 4-1 and taking the steam out of the home side.

The game finished 5-1, and many fans were just ecstatic to see their team take on MLS opposition.

The Roos host defending USL League One Champions, Union Omaha, on Saturday, May 14th on First Responders Night. Kickoff for the match is set for 6:30 p.m.