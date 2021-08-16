Recent success a springboard for Nottoway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nottoway made the most of its abbreviated spring season, going 3-0 and making the playoffs for the 10th time in 11 years.

Head coach Glen Pettis says the fall season opener will immediately show what his team can do.

“We take it one game at a time but the opener (at) Jamestown…that is going to be a big game for us,” Pettis said. “If we can get through that, I think our season will go as scheduled.”

Linebacker and tight end Tyler Banks and his teammates have been working hard towards that first game.

“Practice has been going really well. We are coming together nicely. Our leaders are stepping up. It’s just been great!” Banks said.

His coach is seeing that, too.

“Practice has been upbeat. The seniors have been leading the younger group, because we have a bunch of young players this year, but the seniors have really stepped up and been leading. I think it’s going to be an awesome season for Nottoway,” Coach Pettis said.

Defensive end and linebacker Cephus Pettis agreed: “I feel like we are a solid team already, I think we need to edge up on communication, just talk to each other. We are all confident, we just need to calm ourselves down.”