Redskins add TE Richard Rodgers, WR Cody Latimer

A detail view of a Washington Redskins helmet is seen prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, September 24, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York won 32-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins boosted their receiving corps today, signing a pair of veteran free agents.

Wide receiver Cody Latimer had a career-high 24 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns for the New York Giants last year.

He has played in the NFL for six seasons, four with Denver and the last two with the Giants.

He has 119 career catches for 935 yards and six touchdowns.

Tight end Richard Rodgers missed all of last season, his second with Philadelphia, with a foot injury.

He spent his first four years with Green Bay after being drafted in 2014.

He has 121 career catches for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns. His best year was 2015, when he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns for the Packers.

Details of the deals were not released by the team.