Redskins CB Fabian Moreau raises awareness for Alzheimer’s in honor of his grandfather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s a day off from practice for the Washington Redskins but cornerback Fabian Moreau stayed busy.

The 3rd year player from UCLA made his way to Gus’ Bar and Grill to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond.

“My grandfather passed away from Alzheimer’s,” said Moreau. “We didn’t even know about it before he got it. It’s just something I feel like I should give back in his name and bring awareness to the cause .”

Redskins CB Fabian Moreau (@fabianmoreau10) spending part of his off day helping to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond. pic.twitter.com/erEO66TAnF — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) July 29, 2019

Moreau, who played in all 16 games for the Redskins last season, signed autographs and met with fans from 12-1 p.m.

So what message does Moreau want those impacted by Alzheimer’s to know?

“There’s other people going through it as well and that there’s people that are here willing to help.”

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, November 2 at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.