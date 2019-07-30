Redskins conclude day 5 of training camp practice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another day and another practice is in the books for the Washington Redskins at training camp in Richmond.

But Tuesday also brought a first for this season.

“It wouldn’t be camp if we didn’t have some fights,” said defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. “I know people might not like to hear it but it’s football. It’s physical. It’s a nasty game.”

“It’s important that each day we come in and get better,” said Shaun Dion Hamilton.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins continues to get reps while he learns about life in the NFL.

Head Coach Jay Gruden like what he is seeing so far from the first round draft pick, but says there is still plenty for him to work on.

” I think I think the tempos got to pick up a little bit,” said Gruden. “But that’ll come with him being able to spit out the plays in the huddle, getting to the line and being able to make the necessary changes. But he’s coming along for just being here a few short months.”