Redskins deepen roots in RVA with training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As a former Richmond Spiders player himself, Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen knows the passion the city has for football and is eager to give back during the team’s yearly visit for training camp.

“There are a lot of friends back here. It is a great place for high school and college coaches to come out and learn from our coaches and our practice schemes,” Allen said. “The coaches in the high school and the college level — we owe them a debt of gratitude for giving us these players who have been well-trained. They speak the same language as our guys and it allows them to get a point or two from the pros that they couldn’t get elsewhere.”

The Redskins’ contract with Richmond expires after next year’s camp, but Allen is keen to renew it and continue to build those grassroots relationships.

“We are focusing on this year and our charitable foundation has done great work in this market,” Allen said. “We love the response we’ve received and have donated over a million dollars since we’ve been here and we want to keep helping the kids in this community get better and better.”