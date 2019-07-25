Redskins kick off training camp in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden met with the media today, a day before his team opened its seventh training camp in Richmond.



First on the agenda was the absence of offensive tackle Trent Williams.

“We know how we feel about Trent, how important he is to this football team, and we expect him here sooner than later,” Gruden said. “Right now, there are some things that he has to work out, individually, personally, with his agent…I don’t take anything personal in this business, for sure. Love Trent. Love what he’s done for this franchise and for this team, but we expect him back soon.”



Gruden is entering his sixth season with the Redskins, the longest a coach has lasted under owner Daniel Snyder, but that time has only resulted in one trip to the playoffs.



“I think that this is the greatest coaching job in pro sports and it is an honor to be the head coach of the Redskins and with that comes great expectations, and we haven’t lived up to them the past couple of years,’ Gruden said. “Performance is king and our record these last two years we were 7-9. In the National Football League, you got to win to keep your job, and we have to get it turned around. Mr. Snyder and (team president) Bruce (Allen) have given me a great opportunity to coach this franchise for five years, going on six, and I have every intention to believe, every reason to believe, we have a great football team and we are onto something special here.”



The first practice of training camp runs from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. tomorrow, with a walkthrough from 4:40 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. Admission is free, but fans must register online.