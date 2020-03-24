Redskins release Montae Nicholson, trade Quinton Dunbar, sign ex-Hokie Logan Thomas

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 20: A detailed view of the a ball during the first half in the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 20, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins released five players on Monday, including safety Montae Nicholson, and traded cornerback Quinton Dunbar as part of a busy day.

Nicholson was drafted by the Redskins in 2017 and played in 35 games, starting 26, including 13 starts last year.

He recorded 126 tackles and intercepted two passes, with two of those INTs coming last season.

Off the field, Nicholson was arrested for assault and battery in 2018.

Dunbar was traded to Seattle for a fifth-round draft pick, according to multiple sources.

Dunbar set career highs with four interceptions and 11 starts last year.

He was with the Redskins for five seasons.

The moves make room for quarterback Kyle Allen, who was acquired in a trade from Carolina and will be reunited with Coach Ron Rivera.

The team also signed former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas, who moved to tight end in the NFL, and safety Sean Davis on Monday.