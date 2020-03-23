Redskins release Montae Nicholson, add former Hokie Logan Thomas

A detail view of a Washington Redskins helmet is seen prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, September 24, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York won 32-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins released five players on Monday, including safety Montae Nicholson.

Nicholson was drafted by the Redskins in 2017 and played in 35 games, starting 26, including 13 starts last year.

He recorded 126 tackles and intercepted three passes, with two of those INTs coming last season.

Off the field, Nicholson was arrested for assault and battery in 2018.

The moves make room for quarterback Kyle Allen, who was acquired in a trade from Carolina and will be reunited with Coach Ron Rivera.

The team also signed former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas, who moved to tight end in the NFL, and safety Sean Davis on Monday.