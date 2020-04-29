Redskins rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden credits Liberty experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After a successful college career at Liberty, Antonio Gandy-Golden is ready to carry it over to the pros with the Washington Redskins.

“I definitely feel like I have had somewhat of a chip on my shoulder. The small school thing comes up a lot with me for some reason even though I have produced,” Gandy-Golden said in a Zoom conference on Wednesday. “I just felt like I need to do it and get my name as far as that goes. But I plan on coming into the league and playing right away, at least getting into the game and showing exactly what I can do.”

Gandy-Golden had 79 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Flames last year, proving that a 1,037-yard, 10-TD season as a junior wasn’t a fluke.

That earned him a fourth-round selection on Saturday in the NFL Draft.

He credits Hugh Freeze and the Liberty coaching staff, which arrived before last season, for his improvement.

“They were just amazing. They were honest from day one, they told me exactly what they wanted to do and what they expected and I kind of like that accountability factor of it and just how they wanted me to grow in multiple ways, not just in football,” Gandy-Golden said.