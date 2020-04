FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young watches a play develop during the second half of the team’ NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Chase led the nation in sacks with 16 1-2 and forced fumbles with six last season, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins hope their Chase for a defensive anchor is over.

Washington selected Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Young is a native of Upper Marlboro, Md., and won both the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards as a junior before declaring early for the draft.

He gives the Redskins an elite pass rusher. Young recorded 30.5 sacks in his three years for the Buckeyes, including 16.5 last season.