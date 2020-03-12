Redskins suspend travel for coaches and scouts

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 30: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak the Washington Redskins have suspended coach and scout travel until further notice.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder announced the move Thursday morning in a team statement.

“Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice. The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances.” Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder

Coaches and scouts have been preparing for April’s NFL Draft, visiting prospects and pro days at colleges and universities across the country.